NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey archbishop raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted “Nighty-night, baby. I love you,” but his spokesman says it was an errant message intended for his sister.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s spokesman says the leader of the Newark Roman Catholic archdiocese later deleted Wednesday’s tweet because it was being misinterpreted.

Spokesman Jim Goodness says Tobin has eight younger sisters and “they’re all his baby sisters.” Goodness said he doesn’t know how the siblings were communicating before the message was tweeted out. Tobin’s Twitter account shows he tweets infrequently.

The full tweet read: “Supposed to be airborne in 10 minutes. Nighty-night, baby. I love you.”

The 65-year-old Tobin was installed as Newark’s archbishop in January 2017.

