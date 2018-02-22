National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster may be reassigned to a military position after months of tensions with President Trump, CNN reported Thursday.

The Pentagon is considering whether there are any four-star general positions available as a way for Mr. McMaster to leave the White House without creating issues.



Officials inside the West Wing told CNN that the preference would be for Mr. McMaster to leave for something that qualifies as a promotion, but some at the Pentagon said he’s become too political to serve in the military in a major role.

Mr. McMaster’s relationship with the president has reportedly been deteriorating for months, and last week Mr. Trump publicly called out comments made by his national security adviser.

“General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems,” Mr. Trump tweeted last week. “Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!”



Mr. McMaster has denied previous reports about his White House departure.

“I have a job and it is my intention to go as long and hard as I can in service of the president and the nation,” he told reporters in January.

• David Boyer contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.