CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate is considering a bill that would give school boards explicit authority to ban guns in designated safe school zones.

Democratic Sen. Martha Hennessy, of Hanover, introduced the proposal Thursday as an amendment to another bill. The Senate then voted to send it to its education committee. Hennessy said she was disappointed that lawmakers weren’t taking quicker action, but Republicans said the bill should be properly vetted with a public hearing.

The federal Gun-Free School Zones Act bans weapons within 1,000 feet of a school, but New Hampshire law gives the state Legislature the sole authority to regulate guns.

The House earlier this month voted to further study a bill that would punish communities that impose gun-free zones on town- or school-owned property.

