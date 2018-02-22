LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) - Slovenia’s government has sacked the army chief of staff after the military’s poor performance at a NATO combat readiness test.

The government on Thursday replaced Maj. Gen. Andrej Osterman, appointing his deputy, Alan Geder, to the post.

The decision comes after a battlegroup failed in all but one of five areas in a NATO combat readiness assessment at a training facility near the southwestern town of Postojna.

The official STA news agency says an 800-strong battlegroup was tested last week in planning, operation, logistics support, communication, and administration.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar says the government has allocated funds for army preparedness “so we were surprised when we received the report.”

Osterman was appointed in 2014.

