COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado Springs Air Force Academy officials say it has suspended 11 members of its men’s swimming team who were in the center of a misconduct investigation.

The academy’s spokesman Lt. Col. Allen Herritage said in an email that cadets who are not in good standing are banned from representing the academy in external events.

The Gazette reported Thursday that the academy declined to provide details of the alleged misconduct.

Academy athletes have a history of misconduct investigations.

In October, the academy investigated several men’s lacrosse coaches and players.

In 2014, an investigation by the Gazette uncovered misconduct by academy athletes including drug use, binge drinking and sexual assault.

Two year prior, 27 cadets were injured in an unofficial hazing event for freshman cadets held on the first snowfall each year.

