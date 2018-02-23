ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two special legislative elections this spring in Westchester County and the Bronx could decide the fate of several proposals to take on gun control, climate change and campaign finance.

Currently, Republicans control the state Senate, thanks to a long-standing feud within the Democratic Party. But mainline Democrats and a splinter faction known as the Independent Democrats have agreed to reunify if the party wins both seats on April 24.

Democrats are counting on voter frustration with President Donald Trump and other Republicans to push them to victory.

But Republicans say New Yorkers want Republicans in charge of the Senate as a balance to downstate Democrats. They’ve managed to hold up action on several Democratic priorities which are expected to pass easily if Democrats take control.

