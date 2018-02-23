TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Border Patrol agent accused of punching a man who was handcuffed and lying on the ground in southern Arizona has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Roy Ammerman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

According to court documents, agents arrested a man outside Nogales near the border with Mexico in July 2014.

The agent who made the arrest sustained an injury. According to the documents, Ammerman then hit the arrestee on the head with a closed fist multiple times.

Ammerman has agreed to resign following sentencing.

Ammerman’s attorney Michael Bloom says his client was a dedicated agent, and it’s “unfortunate that a single incident cost him his career.”

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.