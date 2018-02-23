DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. John Carney is calling on Delaware lawmakers to ban the sale of assault-style rifles.

Carney said in a statement Friday that his administration will work with lawmakers to craft legislation prohibiting the sale of such firearms.

Carney says military-style weapons can be used to carry out catastrophic acts of violence and have no place in the hands of civilians.

While calling for state legislation to enact a ban, Carney also said a national approach is needed to what he calls a “mortal threat” to public safety.

Several other gun-control measures already are pending in the legislature, including a ban on bump stocks and legislation allowing authorities to seize firearms from anyone deemed by a mental health professional to pose a potential threat to others.

