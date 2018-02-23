President Trump tweeted the need for a wall on Friday, saying gang members are entering through Mexico.

“MS-13 gang members are being removed by our Great ICE and Border Patrol Agents by the thousands, but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water. El Salvador just takes our money, and Mexico must help MORE with this problem. We need The Wall!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump’s promise of a wall dates all the way back to his campaign platform, but has proven controversial to implement. Lawmakers have disagreed about whether the wall will be included in the upcoming immigration proposal, but some Democrats have shown an openness to include funding for this, if there are protections for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

