LONDON (AP) - The English Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians.
Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona’s soccer team, as a player and coach.
Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia’s failed secession bid in October when a banned independence referendum was held.
It is unclear why the FA has waited until now to charge Guardiola.
The English FA says the ribbon is a “political message” which requires him to be charged with being in breach of kit and advertising regulations.
Guardiola has until March 5 to respond to the charge.
