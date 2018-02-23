FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An indicted lobbyist in Arkansas has agreed to be transferred to Missouri, where he faces federal charges of conspiracy and accepting bribes.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the indictment was released Thursday for Milton Russell Cranford of Bentonville.

The indictment says that nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare in Springfield, Missouri, paid consultant Donald Andrew Jones nearly $974,000 between 2011 and 2017. Federal prosecutors say either Cranford or his lobbying firms and former state Rep. Eddie Cooper are accused of taking kickbacks from Jones totaling $264,000.

Records show Cranford was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Washington County jail. He appeared at a transfer hearing the next day in Fayetteville and didn’t oppose his transfer to Missouri. No hearing date has been set in Springfield.

___

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.