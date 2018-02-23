South Korea’s president praised U.S. President Trump Friday for a lowering of tensions on the peninsula, while Ivanka Trump arrived with a U.S. delegation for the closing of the Winter Olympics.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea’s participation in the winter games “has served as an opportunity for us to engage in active discussions between the two Koreas, and this has led to lowering of tensions on the peninsula and an improvement in inter-Korean relations.”

He credited Mr. Trump with helping to foster the discussions.

“Such developments are thanks to President Trump’s strong support for inter-Korean dialogue, and I would like to express my deep appreciation on this point as well,” Mr. Moon said.

Ms. Trump, Mr. Trump’s eldest daughter and a senior adviser, arrived in South Korea Friday leading the U.S. delegation. She said the U.S. was reaffirming “our commitment to our maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearized.”

Among the U.S. officials with her are White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea; and Allison Hooker, Korea director on the White House national security council.

