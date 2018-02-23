GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has filed a denaturalization lawsuit against a Maryland man who authorities say concealed his sexual abuse of a child while he was going through the naturalization process to become a U.S. citizen.

The lawsuit alleges that Moises Javier Lopez, a native of Colombia living in Gaithersburg, sexually abused a minor child, both before filing his naturalization application and throughout the process.

He became a U.S. citizen in March 2013. Five months later, he pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor and was sentenced in state court to serve four years in prison.

The Justice Department filed lawsuits Friday against four other people who allegedly concealed sexual abuse of minors during the naturalization process, including defendants in California, North Carolina and Texas.

