U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward said Friday that defunding sanctuary cities should be considered.

“I think we have to defund those sanctuary cities so that they actually get the message and they change their ways and they start following U.S. law,” the Arizona Republican said on Fox News.

Ms. Ward is running for the open Senate seat in her state, but her campaign’s support has been split by the recent entry of fellow conservative and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. She was originally backed by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and previously challenged Sen. John McCain for his seat in 2016.

Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican and fellow immigration hard-liner, endorsed Ms. Ward last month.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.