JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A proposed rewrite of the Alaska Legislature’s policies addressing sexual harassment would explicitly allow for outside investigations into alleged misconduct involving lawmakers.

The draft would let the Legislature’s human resources manager decide if an independent investigator is needed in such cases and allow the parties involved to request through legislative leadership a third-party review.

Human resources manager Skiff Lobaugh says the existing policy - which has been criticized as vague - is silent on that issue.

A legislative working group that includes Lobaugh has been tasked with rewriting the policy amid a national debate about sexual harassment and misconduct.

The group will seek comments on the draft from legislative staff and from the National Conference of State Legislatures before it’s ultimately sent to the Legislative Council for consideration.

