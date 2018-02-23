A former police officer for the Washington, D.C. Metro system was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to help ISIS.

The officer, Nicholas Young, a 38-year old man from Fairfax, Virginia, is the first law enforcement officer in the country to be convicted in a terrorism case.

The Department of Justice announced the sentencing early Friday.

Young, a convert to Islam, had faced up to 60 years in prison for obstruction of justice and providing support to a foreign terrorist organization.

In November 2014, Young attempted to obstruct a grand jury proceeding by sending a text message to an undercover informant who befriended him as part of an FBI undercover operation. The text message was sent to make it falsely appear to the FBI that Young believed the informant, identified only as CHS, had gone on vacation in Turkey.

But Young had believed CHS had gone to Turkey and then Syria to fight ISIS, according to court records.

Two years later, Young attempted to help ISIS by purchasing and sending gift card codes that he believed would allow ISIS recruiters to securely communicate with potential recruits.

Young was convicted last year, but had been on the FBI’s radar since 2010, according to court documents.

