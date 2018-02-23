Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy against the U.S. and to lying to the FBI in the biggest score so far for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation.

Gates entered his plea in federal district court in D.C.

He was a top aide to Paul Manafort, a onetime campaign chief for then-candidate Donald Trump.

According to a new indictment filed Friday Gates and Mr. Manafort made tens of millions of dollars working on behalf of Ukrainian government interests, then shielded much of that money in accounts in Cyprus, the Seychelles and other places to avoid federal tax obligations.

The two men handled more than $75 million with Mr. Gates laundering more than $3 million for himself and Mr. Manafort laundering more than $18 million, prosecutors said.

When investigators began probing, Gates and Mr. Manafort also lied to them, the special counsel says.

The illegal lobbying took place from 2006 to 2014, prosecutors said. That puts the activity before the time when Mr. Manafort was Mr. Trump’s campaign honcho, and Gates was a top aide.

Both Gates and Mr. Manafort had entered “Not guilty” pleas earlier, and Gates‘ change suggests the special counsel is closing in on Mr. Manafort.

Mr. Manafort continued to maintain his innocence in a statement Friday.

“I had hoped and expected my business colleague would have had the strength to continue the battle to prove our innocence. For reasons yet to surface he chose to do otherwise,” Mr. Manafort said. “This does not alter my commitment to defend myself against the untrue piled up charges contained in the indictments against me.”

Also, earlier this week, Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to lying about his interaction with Gates.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.