Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday his plan to address school safety in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 people dead.

“This week we asked law enforcement leaders, education leaders and health leaders from all over the state to drop what they were doing, clear their schedules and immediately get up to Tallahassee for urgent conversations about what we can — and must — do to make our schools and communities safer,” the Republican governor said in a speech. “We must take care of our kids.”

Mr. Scott said his plan would raise the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21, require one law enforcement officer for every 1,000 students in each school by the 2018 academic year and allot $450 million to “keep students safe.” An additional $50 million will be set aside to address mental health issues.

The plan would also require schools to submit plans to law enforcement about what actions they will take in the event of an active shooter, which have to be approved by the country and local police, as well as the education department in order to receive state funds.

He disagrees with President Trump that arming teachers, even a small amount as Mr. Trump suggested, would help change violence in the schools. Mr. Scott’s plan did not earmark any funds for arming teachers.

