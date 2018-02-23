Former Secretary of State John Kerry hasn’t ruled out challenging President Trump in 2020, and the president reminded a conservative audience Friday what he thinks of the Massachusetts Democrat.

“Kerry may be the worst negotiator I’ve ever seen,” Mr. Trump said at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

The president was referring to the Iran nuclear deal, in which the Obama administration agreed to lift economic sanctions on Tehran in 2015 in exchange for limits on the Iranian nuclear program.

“Whoever heard — you give $150 billion to a nation that has no respect for you whatsoever,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re saying, ‘Death to America’ while they’re signing the agreement. If somebody said, ‘Death to America’ while I’m signing an agreement, that I’m president, I immediately say, ‘What’s going on here, folks? I’m not signing. What’s going on?’”

The president said with contempt for Mr. Kerry, “He just kept going.”

Nor did Mr. Trump forget to lay blame with former President Barack Obama for the deal, which Mr. Trump has refused to certify.

“And Obama, of course. He’s the one,” Mr. Trump said.

