The Secret Service took a woman into custody Friday afternoon after she drove a vehicle into a security barrier near the White House.

Television footage showed a White van or SUV with Tennessee license plates stopped at barricade along 17th Street with its rear window shattered. The Secret Service said no shots were fired.

The White House was put on lockdown, with no one allowed to enter or leave the compound. The commotion took place during a visit by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull; President Trump and first lady Melania Trump also were at the White House.

The Secret Service said the vehicle did not break through the barrier and that no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident at 17th and E streets NW. Streets around the White House were closed to traffic.

• Sally Persons and Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

