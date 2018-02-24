MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The man appointed to temporarily lead New Hampshire’s only veterans’ hospital after several top officials were removed last summer has been named the facility’s director.

Alfred Montoya had been serving as interim director of the Manchester VA Medical Center since July, when The Boston Globe reported on allegations of substandard care and treatment at the hospital.

He came to New Hampshire from Vermont, where he served as medical director at the White River Junction VA facility. Officials say his leadership in Manchester immediately improved care for New Hampshire veterans and has fostered unprecedented community collaboration.

A federal agency concluded last month that the Manchester facility failed to take whistleblowers seriously when they complained about a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren’t always sterilized and patients who weren’t treated properly.

