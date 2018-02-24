ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a former U.S. Forest Service ranger to pay nearly $600,000 to a disabled Army veteran and another camper for violating their civil rights by using excessive force during their 2014 arrests in mountains east of Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that U.S. District Judge Judith Herrera awarded the judgment to Adam Griego and Elijah Haukereid in their suit against David Chavez.

According to Herrera’s findings Tuesday, Chavez handcuffed Griego and slammed his face into the hood of Chavez’s truck and his head into a door frame. Chavez threatened Haukereid with a stun gun and a dog before handcuffing him.

Chavez didn’t appear during the trial to fight the lawsuit. He previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal civil rights charge and was sentenced to probation.

