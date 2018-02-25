PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A training exercise will draw many emergency responders to the former U.S. Army Reserve Center in Providence.

The Providence VA Medical Center says it’s hosting a joint exercise with federal, state and local emergency responders at the former Army Reserve Center on Niagara Street on Monday.

The medical center says it’s advising residents that they may see or hear a large number of emergency responders in the vicinity of Niagara Street, Cadillac Drive and the Interstate 95 corridor.

Brian Kelley, deputy chief of VA Police in Providence, says the training is essential to ensuring that responders are prepared to work together to protect public safety.

VA Police are coordinating with the Rhode Island Office of Emergency Management, State Police, Providence Emergency Management and the Providence police and fire departments.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.