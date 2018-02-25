As he pushes his own comprehensive package to address gun violence and school safety, Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday pushed back hard against President Trump’s suggestion that some teachers be allowed to have their own firearms in the classroom.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Mr. Scott, a Republican, said giving teachers guns is a bad idea.

“I disagree with him. I believe you have to focus on the people who are well-trained, law enforcement, who are trained to do this,” he said. “I want our teachers to teach and I want our law enforcement to be able to protect the students. I want each group to focus on what they’re good at.”

Mr. Scott has put forward his own package of reforms that includes $450 million to beef up security at schools, raising the age for buying firearms to 21, and a host of other steps. It’s unclear whether the plan, which breaks with the powerful National Rifle Association on several key points, can pass the state legislature.

“You have to weigh individual rights, which I clearly believe in, I believe in Second Amendment [rights], but you also have to make sure you protect your citizens, your kids,” Mr. Scott said. “You have to weigh each of these things.”

As for the president’s idea of arming some teachers, other leading Florida officials, such as Sen. Marco Rubio, also have come out in opposition.

