President Trump urged the nation’s governors Sunday night to focus on school safety during meetings in Washington this week, following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida that killed 17 people.

“I think we’ll make that first on our list,” Mr. Trump said as he hosted the annual Governors’ Ball at the White House. He called the shooting in Parkland, Florida, “horrible” and said “we have to end” such tragedies.

Of the 36 governors who attended the White House dinner, seven were Democrats; nine Democratic governors didn’t show up. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló also attended.

The Republicans included Gov. Rick Scott of Florida, who disagrees with the president’s push to arm more qualified teachers and school personnel to prevent shootings. On Saturday, Mr. Trump said he will leave it up to states to decide whether to allow more adults to carry guns on school property and whether they should receive bonuses for doing so.

The president thanked Mr. Scott at the dinner for the “great job” he’s doing.

The governors are in Washington for the annual National Governors Association winter meetings.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican who chairs the NGA’s executive committee, thanked the president for visiting Las Vegas last year after a gunman killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more at a music festival. He said governors understand the challenges they face. “We understand the gravity of it all,” Mr. Sandoval said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.