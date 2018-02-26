BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A measure expanding Idaho’s open meeting laws has once again won support from House lawmakers.

According to the proposed legislation, boards and commissions created by executive order would be subjected to the Idaho Open Meeting Law. Currently, these panels are not required to let the public know when they’re meeting, post an agenda or keep minutes summarizing what they discussed. Nor are the meetings required to be open to the public, even though most - if not all - are.

However, the proposal continues to exempt Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s cybersecurity task force and committee awarding the Idaho medal of achievement.

House members on Monday unanimously approved sending HB 606 to the Senate.

A similar proposal also cleared the House last year, but failed to get a hearing once in the Senate.

