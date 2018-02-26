The student who’s become the face of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims taunted President Trump on Twitter over his draft status.

Calling the sheriff a coward is so ironic coming from a man who evaded the draft multiple times due to his power and influence. @realDonaldTrump you’re a hypocrite that is owned by the NRA please prove me wrong. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 27, 2018

David Hogg tagged the president’s account @realdonaldtrump in a Monday night post that defended Sheriff Scott Israel saying he wasn’t a coward and implied that Mr. Trump was one.

“Calling the sheriff a coward is so ironic coming from a man who evaded the draft multiple times due to his power and influence. @realDonaldTrump you’re a hypocrite that is owned by the NRA,” he jawed at the president, before adding “please prove me wrong.”

Mr. Trump did not, in fact, call the sheriff a coward, using that word for Deputy Scot Peterson and implying similarly about other deputies, for their reported staying outside the building during the fatal rampage.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.