The student who’s become the face of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims taunted President Trump on Twitter over his draft status.
David Hogg tagged the president’s account @realdonaldtrump in a Monday night post that defended Sheriff Scott Israel saying he wasn’t a coward and implied that Mr. Trump was one.
“Calling the sheriff a coward is so ironic coming from a man who evaded the draft multiple times due to his power and influence. @realDonaldTrump you’re a hypocrite that is owned by the NRA,” he jawed at the president, before adding “please prove me wrong.”
Mr. Trump did not, in fact, call the sheriff a coward, using that word for Deputy Scot Peterson and implying similarly about other deputies, for their reported staying outside the building during the fatal rampage.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.