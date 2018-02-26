DOVER, Del. (AP) - Dover Air Force Base officials are advising area residents that they are conducting an active shooter exercise.

Authorities say security procedures, including gate closures, will be implemented during Monday’s exercise at the Delaware military base, and that motorists should plan for delays when travelling to or from the facility. State transportation officials plan to set up signs on Route 1 alerting motorists of possible delays.

Officials also advise area residents that they may hear sirens during the exercise, and that communication with base personnel may be limited.

