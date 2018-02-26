CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Military Department and the state Game and Fish Department are working together to study the elk population at the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

The three-year study includes placing GPS radio collars on some elk that will monitor their movements several times a day.

Officials say 29 elk have been fitted with radio collars and ear tags.

The idea is to use the information to correlate the movements of the elk with different types of training that occurs on the training grounds to see if the training impacts the elk at all.

