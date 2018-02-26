CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has returned from an overseas delegation trip where she focused on the impacts of U.S. foreign aid to Jordan and Israel and the ability of U.S. support to achieve stability in the Middle East.

The Democratic senator is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. She visited the United Kingdom, Israel, Jordan, and Greece as part of a bipartisan group.

The senators participated in bilateral meetings with heads of state and senior government officials. Hassan also received a briefing on Visa Security teams, which trained counter-terrorism professionals who aid the State Department’s consular offices about granting U.S. visas to foreign nationals, and the important role they play in the fight against ISIS.

