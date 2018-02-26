SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gov. Gary Herbert says he’d support more gun control measures as Utah legislators have signaled they’ll look at how the state can prevent school shootings.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Herbert said in an interview with Politico’s “Off Message” podcast Friday that he might support restrictions on large capacity magazines and raising the legal age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.

House Speaker Greg Hughes says lawmakers in Utah’s House of Representatives are looking to see what changes they can make in remaining two weeks of this year’s legislative session to address school shootings.

Hughes said lawmakers, school officials, gun-rights advocates and others may focus on how to enhance school security.

The Deseret News reports Senate President Wayne Niederhauser thinks legislators need more time to study the issue and make changes next year.

