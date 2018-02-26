Hundreds of people are inundating a California mayor’s office with angry phone calls, some accusing her of treason, after she warned residents of upcoming immigration raids.

A spokesman for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Monday the calls and social media messages are largely from out of state and say she should be removed from office.

Spokesman Justin Berton said the messages include threats of physical harm and derogatory comments about her gender. Police are monitoring.

California and the city of Oakland are sanctuary entities that severely limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The mayor’s warning marks the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

