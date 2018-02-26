A high school student in Montgomery County, Maryland, was shot in the face Monday morning but is in stable condition, police say.

“At 8:50 a.m. Montgomery County Police received a call that a 17-year-old male had walked into a Fire Station 15 on Old Columbia Pike and reported that he had been shot,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Times.

The teen victim is an 11th-grader at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, according to a statement from school Principal Myriam Yarbrough obtained by NBC.

Police told The Times that the student left school for unknown reasons on Monday morning. The teen told investigators he was walking northbound on Old Columbia Pike to return to Paint Branch High when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. After seeking help at the fire station, he was transported to a hospital.

Police say the bullet grazed his cheek and ear, and that the wound was not life- threatening.

Although the shooting took place off of school grounds, Paint Branch kept students indoors during the day.

“We will not have open lunch today in light of this incident as a safety precaution,” Ms. Yarbrough wrote in her statement.

A spokesperson for Paint Branch High School refused to comment further in a phone call with The Times.

Montgomery County Police declined to share whether detectives had any leads on the identity of the shooter, saying the investigation was still ongoing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the 3rd District Investigation Section of the Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6870.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.