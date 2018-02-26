Sheriff Scott Israel said he could not definitively say if there were other police officers who also failed to go into the Florida high school during a mass shooting nearly two weeks ago, according to an interview that aired Monday.

“I’m not going to tell you that other Broward sheriff deputies didn’t go in when they should’ve, but I’m not going to say the opposite, either,” Mr. Israel said on NBC News.

He also said his department is looking at the numerous tips they either failed to act on or that were not passed on to their office. CNN reported Sunday that the sheriff’s office received over 20 calls related to Nikolas Cruz, the suspected gunman that opened fire at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Concerned friends and neighbors said Cruz had a pattern of disturbing behavior and comments, yet some calls were not written up as a report.

Over 70 Republican lawmakers in Florida all called on Mr. Israel, a Democrat, to resign, but he said he plans on maintaining his position. Gov. Rick Scott said there will be an investigation into the department’s missteps.

“I don’t think there is a man or woman in this county that can keep Broward County safer than I can. I’m proud to be the sheriff, and I plan to continue on being the sheriff,” Mr. Israel said.

