The White House is quietly weighing a proposal to create a “coalition of the willing” among international navies to aggressively board and interdict ships on the high seas that are suspected of violating U.N. sanctions on North Korea, according to sources close to the Trump administration.

While Reuters first reported on the development of a plan with key Asian allies that could include the deployment of U.S. Coast Guard forces to stop and search vessels in the Asia-Pacific, sources who spoke with The Washington Times said the proposal also involves a push to win Chinese naval support for the interdictions.

Michael Pillsbury, a Mandarin-speaking analyst who served as an adviser to President Trump’s transition team last year, told The Times a key element of the proposal centers on expanding the State Department’s so-called “Proliferation Security Initiative” that Beijing “showed interest in but never signed up for” when it was established by the George W. Bush administration back in 2003.

While the initiative was originally designed to enhance intelligence sharing among U.S. allies toward interdicting ships believed to be trafficking weapons of mass destruction, Mr. Pillsbury said it could serve as a template for helping nations identify and interdict any vessel suspected of transporting banned contraband to North Korea.

Now head of Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Mr. Pillsbury said the initiative, whose signatories already include Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, could also be dramatically enhanced if the Trump administration were to exploit a little-known aspect of the United Nations charter to promote sharper enforcement of North Korea sanctions.

“There’s a concept in the charter that would set up a council of the five permanent U.N. Security Council members, a military council, that could enforce the at-sea interdiction program,” Mr. Pillsbury told The Times, asserting that the administration could throw its weight behind the idea of “a coalition of the willing” should Russia or another permanent member try to block the initiative.

“Even if the Russians try to block this, the United States can call for the establishment of the military council anyway,” he said, adding that the way the U.N. charter is written, there “is no need for a Security Council vote on this, it would be set up on the side.”

The administration, which leveled harsh new U.S. sanctions against North Korea last week but has lamented that Russia-backed vessels are skirting existing sanctions, has so far remained mum on the proposal to create a international interdiction coalition.

There are also major uncertainties over the extent to which China, which has vowed to enforce existing U.N. sanctions but is widely seen as North Korea’s main trading partner and strategic ally, would be willing to support a U.S.-driven interdiction push.

Reuters, which first broke the news on Friday that the administration and key Asian allies are already preparing to expand ship interdictions, reported that the initiate would would be fraught with challenges that could risk triggering North Korean retaliation and dividing the international community.

The news agency maintained that China and Russia, which have previously blocked U.S. efforts at the United Nations to win approval for use of force in North Korea interdiction operations, are likely to oppose new actions if they see the United States as overstepping.

A Chinese official, speaking on condition of anonymity with Reuters, said such steps should only be taken under U.N. auspices. In a statement to the news agency, China’s Foreign Ministry said it did not know anything about the U.S. plan, but that in principle Beijing believes U.N. resolutions on North Korea should be fully and thoroughly implemented.

“At the same time, we hope relevant countries act in accordance with Security Council resolutions and international law,” the statement said, without elaborating.

However, Reuters cited a senior U.S. official as saying on condition of anonymity that Washington is expected to start gradually ratcheting interdictions soon, even if discussions with allies have not been completed.

The development comes amid regional tension stemming from North Korea’s increased ballistic missile and nuclear tests over the past year.

The Trump administration responded cautiously over the weekend to South Korea’s announcement that a North Korean delegation visiting the South for the Winter Olympics had expressed openness to direct diplomatic talks with Washington.

U.S. intelligence officials have said Pyongyang is moving closer to developing nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that could threaten the U.S. homeland.

While Mr. Trump has shown interest in holding talks with North Korea, he has also vowed to use force if necessary to prevent Pyongyang’s development of such missiles.

