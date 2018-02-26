Actress and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash filed paperwork Monday to run for a U.S. congressional seat in California’s 44th district.

According to campaign documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, the “Clueless” star will be running as a Republican in a race to unseat Democrat Rep. Nanette Barragán, who was elected in November.

The paperwork lists the formation of a principal campaign committee called “Dash to DC.”

Ms. Dash has yet to make the announcement on social media, but asked her followers earlier this month what they thought of the idea of her running. She also recently hinted that big news was forthcoming.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

The 44th district, which includes the cities of Compton, Lynwood, San Pedro and Wilmington, has been represented by a Democrat since 2012 and overwhelmingly voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, The Hill reported.

