The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t speed a case involving the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty, leaving in place lower court rulings that have — at least for now — revived the program.

The decision by the high court largely erases the March 5 phaseout deadline President Trump had set last year, and eases pressure on Congress to act.

Trump administration lawyers had urged the justices to short-circuit the usual judicial process, skipping over the circuit courts and taking the case directly at the Supreme Court. But in an order Monday, the justices declined — though they urged the appeals judges to “proceed expeditiously to decide this case.”

It would have been extraordinary for the high court to take the case on such a fast track, and the Justice Department said it recognized it was asking a lot — though it said it was warranted in this case.

“We will continue to defend DHS’ lawful authority to wind down DACA in an orderly manner,” said Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley.

DACA is currently protecting nearly 700,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” from deportation.

But the 2012 program has been controversial from the start, with even President Obama doubting the legal authority to grant such a broad amnesty from deportation, before he reversed himself and concluded he did have the power.

Mr. Trump during the campaign had repeatedly said the program was illegal and vowed to nix it, and after some initial mixed signals did just that. His Homeland Security Department last September said it would begin a six-month phaseout, giving some Dreamers a chance to renew applications but saying no new applications would be accepted, and no renewals would be allowed beyond March 5.

Democratic-led states, immigrant-rights activists and others objected and filed lawsuits across the country.

The leading case in California was filed by Janet Napolitano, the former Homeland Security secretary who created the DACA program and who is now president of the University of California. She argued DACA is legal and that her successors at Homeland Security cut too many corners in announcing the phaseout.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, a Clinton appointee in California, sided with her, and ordered the program be restarted — though only for renewals of people who’d already been granted DACA.

Another federal judge in New York this month also ruled Mr. Trump’s phaseout illegal — though he said the president does have the power to cancel the program, if he follows the correct procedures and rules.

DACA grants work permits and a stay of deportation to those approved. DACA status can be renewed every two years.

