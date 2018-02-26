PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - One Virginia police department has added three more drones to its operations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Petersburg Bureau of Police Chief Kenneth Miller said on Twitter that the department got three new drones “to tackle crime and keep the community safe.” With a total of four drones, the department’s stash of unmanned aircrafts is four more than all other Richmond-area police departments.

There’s no official count of Virginia law enforcement agencies with drones, but the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College said in a 2017 report that nine police, sheriff, fire and emergency agencies had used drones in Virginia between 2009 and 2017.

Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Dana Schrad says drone cost and maintenance is the biggest determent to drone usage.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

