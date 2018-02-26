The White House said Monday that any talks with North Korea must lead to Pyongyang giving up its nuclear weapons.
“Denuclearization must be the result of any dialogue with North Korea,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
South Korea’s president has said North Korea is willing to engage in talks.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he will never give up his nuclear weapons.
