DENVER (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker accused of sexually harassing a fellow legislator and other women should be expelled, fellow party members who control Colorado’s state House said Tuesday.

A private, third-party investigation found credible allegations against Rep. Steve Lebsock, House Majority Leader KC Becker told lawmakers.

Becker said the confidential investigation confirmed 11 allegations made by five women. She called them “serious and egregious in nature” and that she would be introducing an expulsion resolution against Lebsock.

House lawmakers from both parties will caucus Thursday to consider the case before taking up an expulsion resolution. A two-thirds vote of the 65-member chamber is needed. Democrats have 37 seats, including Lebsock‘s.

The case is one of several involving Colorado lawmakers that were first reported by Rocky Mountain Community Radio .

Lebsock, another House Democrat and a Senate Republican have either been stripped of committee leadership positions or resigned voluntarily following claims of inappropriate conduct. All have denied wrongdoing.

Both complaints and investigations into alleged misconduct are considered confidential under the Colorado Legislature’s workplace harassment policy. Becker said she would release a redacted copy of the Lebsock findings to lawmakers.

Lebsock, from suburban Denver and a candidate for state treasurer, said he would fight expulsion and again denied any misconduct involving fellow Democratic Rep. Faith Winter, as well as a former legislative aide and a former lobbyist who also lodged complaints.

“I’m willing to speak with any of my colleagues,” Lebsock said, referring to a 28-page defense he presented to lawmakers about his conduct before the legislative session began in January. He predicted he would not be expelled.

Winter alleges that Lebsock acted aggressively toward her when she turned down his sexual advances during an end-of-session party in 2016. She said he grabbed her elbow and that she felt threatened.

Lebsock insisted Tuesday that his party was lining up behind Winter in her bid to win a state Senate seat this November that could challenge the narrow Republican majority in that chamber.

“The last thing I was thinking of when I came forward was politics,” Winter said late Tuesday. “My whole goal in coming forward was to make sure this behavior stopped and that women in this building felt safe and felt like their voices were heard.”

Rocky Mountain Community Radio has also reported that claims against two other Republican members of the GOP-led Senate were found credible but that leadership has not taken action on those complaints.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.