The White House blasted Senate Democrats Tuesday for holding “hostage” President Trump’s political nominees, saying half of them are still awaiting confirmation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders specifically highlighted the stalled nomination of Richard Grenell, the president’s choice for U.S. ambassador to Germany, who was nominated last September. He is also Mr. Trump’s first openly gay nominee.

“Mr. Grenell, a Harvard-educated experienced diplomat was the longest-serving U.S. spokesperson at the United Nations,” she said. “He was reported out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with bipartisan support. He is waiting to represent America’s interest and be our country’s top voice in a G-7 country.”

She said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s “hyper-political delay” puts national security and foreign policy interest in jeopardy.

Mrs. Sanders said the Grenell nomination is only one example of a broader problem, saying Senate Democrats are “out of control” in their obstructionist tactics.

“Compared to the four previous administrations, this Senate has confirmed the fewest nominees,” she said. “Senator Schumer’s tactics have led to 73 fewer confirmations than the next closest administration.”

She promised to highlight more stalled nominations in the coming days.

