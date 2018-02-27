President Trump tweeted out several guest segments from various Fox News shows on Tuesday, denying claims his campaign colluded with the Russians.

“WITCH HUNT!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Earlier, he tweeted quotes from guests on various televisions shows discussing both the lack of evidence regarding his campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russians and the past FBI case regarding Hillary Clinton’s email and private server.

” ‘He’s got a very good point. Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated. I fully agree with the President on that.’ @judgenapolitano on @marthamaccallum Show,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

” ‘I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence….in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have.’ Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews,” he added.

” ‘We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION….I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.’ Judge Ken Starr,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

