TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A father and his son are both stationed at an Arizona Air Force base.

The Arizona Daily Star reports U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Formantes, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, received his first assignment down the street from his father, Master Sgt. Robert Formantes, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels system section chief.

The two are stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Robert has been in the Air Force for 17 years and Jacob will complete one year in May.

