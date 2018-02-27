Georgia Republicans outraged at Delta’s decision to sever its partnership with the National Rifle Association have threatened to cancel a proposed tax break.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed Monday to unpack legislation before the state Senate that would provide the Atlanta-based carrier with a $50 million jet-fuel sales tax exemption unless the airline reinstates its discount program for NRA members.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with the NRA — National Rifle Association of America,” said Mr. Cagle in a post. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

The pushback comes after more than a dozen companies, including Delta, said they would no longer offer NRA membership discounts amid a boycott campaign launched after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.

Republican State Sen. Michael Williams said the “vast majority” of Republican senators want to drop the jet-fuel tax break embedded in the legislation, a provision he had denounced as “corporate welfare” even before Delta dropped its NRA affiliation.

Both Mr. Cagle and Mr. Williams are seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination to succeed GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, who is term-limited.

The issue has “really energized our base,” said Mr. Williams, describing Delta’s decision to end its NRA partnership as a “stupid move.”

“To do it while the state of Georgia is contemplating giving them a tax break —what that tells me is Delta was more confident in the politicians they had in their back pocket than they were in how fervent the people of Georgia were going to fight for their Second Amendment right,” Mr. Williams told CNBC.

Democrats reacted by accusing Senate Republicans of putting the state’s economy at risk in order to curry favor with the NRA, which boasts about five million members.

If you needed any further proof that Republican leaders are in the pocket of the gun lobby, here it is. @CaseyCagle would sacrifice thousands of jobs, endanger our state’s economy, & stick a finger in the eye of a huge employer in our state just to satisfy his buddies at the NRA. — Priyanka Mantha (@PriyankaMantha) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she admired Delta’s “principled stance” and suggested the airline move its headquarters to her state, “where you’re appreciated.”

.@Delta, as one of your most frequent flyers, know that the NY LG admires your principled stance. Let’s continue our great relationship. NY is open for business & ‘s Delta – move HQ to where you’re appreciated? https://t.co/AZ8xeC0geo — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) February 26, 2018

The Georgia legislation, HB 918, awaits action in the Senate Rules Committee after winning House approval last week.

Delta announced Saturday that it would end its discounted travel rates for NRA members as part of a commitment to neutrality on the firearms debate.

“Delta’s decision reflects the airline’s neutral status in the current national debate over gun control amid recent school shootings,” said the airline in a statement. “Out of respect for our customers and employees on both sides, Delta has taken this action to refrain from entering this debate and focus on its business. Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment.”

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

Chris Riley, Mr. Deal’s chief of staff, said he assumed that meant Delta would drop its affiliations with other political advocacy groups.

@GovernorDeal and I are assuming this decision was made by @Delta to end their contract with all political groups in order to remain neutral and the @nra was the first to be made public! Otherwise members may not trust our word moving forward!! #gapolhttps://t.co/q34MAsnkmh — Chris Riley (@ChrisRiley__) February 24, 2018

Other companies that have ended their NRA partnerships in the last week include United Airlines, MetLife, TrueCar, Chubb Insurance, and several car-rental businesses, including Avis, Budget, Hertz and Enterprise.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.