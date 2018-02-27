Georgia Republicans outraged at Delta’s decision to sever its partnership with the National Rifle Association have threatened to cancel a proposed tax break.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle vowed Monday to unpack legislation before the state Senate that would provide the Atlanta-based carrier with a $50 million jet-fuel sales tax exemption unless the airline reinstates its discount program for NRA members.
“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with the NRA — National Rifle Association of America,” said Mr. Cagle in a post. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”
The pushback comes after more than a dozen companies, including Delta, said they would no longer offer NRA membership discounts amid a boycott campaign launched after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.
Republican State Sen. Michael Williams said the “vast majority” of Republican senators want to drop the jet-fuel tax break embedded in the legislation, a provision he had denounced as “corporate welfare” even before Delta dropped its NRA affiliation.
Both Mr. Cagle and Mr. Williams are seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination to succeed GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, who is term-limited.
The issue has “really energized our base,” said Mr. Williams, describing Delta’s decision to end its NRA partnership as a “stupid move.”
“To do it while the state of Georgia is contemplating giving them a tax break —what that tells me is Delta was more confident in the politicians they had in their back pocket than they were in how fervent the people of Georgia were going to fight for their Second Amendment right,” Mr. Williams told CNBC.
Democrats reacted by accusing Senate Republicans of putting the state’s economy at risk in order to curry favor with the NRA, which boasts about five million members.
Meanwhile, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she admired Delta’s “principled stance” and suggested the airline move its headquarters to her state, “where you’re appreciated.”
The Georgia legislation, HB 918, awaits action in the Senate Rules Committee after winning House approval last week.
Delta announced Saturday that it would end its discounted travel rates for NRA members as part of a commitment to neutrality on the firearms debate.
“Delta’s decision reflects the airline’s neutral status in the current national debate over gun control amid recent school shootings,” said the airline in a statement. “Out of respect for our customers and employees on both sides, Delta has taken this action to refrain from entering this debate and focus on its business. Delta continues to support the 2nd Amendment.”
Chris Riley, Mr. Deal’s chief of staff, said he assumed that meant Delta would drop its affiliations with other political advocacy groups.
Other companies that have ended their NRA partnerships in the last week include United Airlines, MetLife, TrueCar, Chubb Insurance, and several car-rental businesses, including Avis, Budget, Hertz and Enterprise.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.