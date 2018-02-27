Hope Hicks is testifying before a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russian election meddling probe on Tuesday, but it appears the White House communications director and close Trump aide is dodging some of the panel’s questions.

Other close Trump advisers, including Steve Bannon, have recently refused to answer the committee’s panel’s most pressing queries. They’ve argued that President Trump might want to invoke executive privilege at some point in the future.

Mr. Bannon said he had been instructed by the White House attorneys to invoke executive privilege, but committee members countered that his interpretation of that ability was far more broad than was allowed.

A 29-year-old former model, Ms. Hicks is seen across Washington as a key witness because she has worked with the Trump Organization since 2014 and then during the campaign as communications director.

She was initially expected to testify before the House probe last last month, but the interview was delayed over whether or not she would answer questions about her work with Mr. Trump.

Before the hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Trump lashed out on Twitter at the multiple Russia probes, again calling them a “WITCH HUNT!”

During the hearing, differing views emerged over the level of Ms. Hicks‘ cooperation.



Appearing on Fox News during a break in the hearing, Rep. Chris Stewart said of Ms. Hicks, “She’s been down answering our questions. She’s very, very bright. She’s been a good witness. She has answered all the questions very directly up to the point of the transition.”

Mr. Stewart added that she has not used the word “executive privilege” as other White House and campaign advisers have done, but did say she was advised not to discuss her private conversations with President Trump.

The Utah Republican also favorably contrasted Ms. Hicks‘ broad cooperation with the committee with that of Steve Bannon.

“I think Mr. Bannon did take an overly broad approach to that. It made many of us frustrated. He was inconsistent with many of his responses,” he explained.

Ahead of the closed-door testimony, Rep. Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican and leader of the probe, told CNN he had expected Ms. Hicks to answer all questions and that he was not aware of any agreement to limit the scope of her testimony.

But committee member Rep. Dennis Heck saw more stonewalling.

“We got Bannoned,” the Washington Democrat said of Ms. Hicks deflecting questions — which Rep. Mike Quigley told CNN he believes she was doing on “orders of the White House.”

Ms. Hicks is reported to have already met with the Senate Intelligence Committee and Robert Mueller’s special counsel team regarding the Russia probe.

House Intelligence Committee members have said in private they want to ask about a 2016 meeting between members of the Trump campaign — including the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. — and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

When news of the meeting broke, Mr. Trump Jr. released a statement saying that the meeting had been about Russian adoptions. Later, he admitted he took the meeting because the Russian had offered damaging information about his father’s political rival Hillary Clinton.

Committee members anticipated asking Ms. Hicks how the original statement about adoptions was drafted.

• Sally Persons contributed to this story.

