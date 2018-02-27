SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois House committee will consider firearms legislation Tuesday in answer to the Parkland, Florida massacre two weeks ago.
The Judiciary-Criminal Committee has scheduled votes on five measures. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is scheduled to testify in favor of legislation to prohibit sales of high-capacity ammunition feeders or using body armor in committing a crime.
Other proposals would prohibit the sale of assault-style weapons to anyone younger than 21 and ban the sale of bump stocks allowing assault-style weapons to be fired more quickly.
Others would intensify mental health screening of gun buyers and require a 72-hour cooling off period for purchasing assault-style weapons if they remain legal.
Cardinal Blase Cupich (BLAYZ’ SOO’-pihch) of the Archdiocese of Chicago will urge lawmakers Wednesday to take action to reduce gun violence.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.