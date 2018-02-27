SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - An immigrant family in Utah has filed a lawsuit accusing federal agents of busting down their door, ransacking the home and telling them they watch “too much Univision” when they asked to see a warrant.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday following two visits to the family’s home in Heber City, Utah, in April 2017.

The grandmother, Alicia Amaya Carmona, was arrested and set up for deportation. Eight other people, including four small children, also were in the home.

ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok says the agency doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits but said that should not be construed that it agrees with the allegations.

The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond for comment.

