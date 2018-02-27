Jared Kushner has reportedly had his access to secret material downgraded as the result of a White House review of security procedures.

Citing “three people with knowledge of the situation,” Politico reported that people with interim security clearances were told Friday that their status would be reduced to “Secret.”

His former “Top Secret / sensitive compartmentalized information” status gave Mr. Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, virtually unfettered access.

A president can, on his own authority, determine anyone’s classification status and access, but Mr. Trump said last week he would leave such decisions to Chief of Staff John Kelly, as would be customary.

The Politico report came the same day that Josh Raffel, a communications official who is close to Mr. Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump, said he would be leaving the White House in the coming weeks.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn’t discuss Mr. Kushner’s security clearance Tuesday. “He’s a valued member of the team and he will continue to do the important work that he’s been doing since he started in the administration,” she said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

