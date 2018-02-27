The faculty at a Pennsylvania university have voted to rescind an honorary degree granted to then-tycoon Donald Trump in 1988.

Independent TV station WFMZ, channel 69, reported Tuesday that an online faculty survey at Lehigh University, which had ended the previous day, saw 83 percent support for revoking the degree.

The professors who had pushed the petition and secured having the referendum on it had called Mr. Trump’s behavior contrary to Lehigh’s character and standards.

The results will be presented to the university’s Board of Trustees for possible action.

However the board has resisted a previous effort to strip Mr. Trump of his honorary degree, WFMZ reported.

A public petition with almost 35,000 signatures did not persuade the board in October, which said then, according to the Allentown-based station, that “Lehigh University encourages respectful dialogue, discussion, and learning about important societal issues.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.