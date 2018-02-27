Levi Sanders, the son of Sen. Bernie Sanders, said Tuesday that he has some similar views to his father, but emphasized that he is running on his own.

“I think it’s fair to say that my father an I have a lot of similar views, but thats the case in terms of throughout this entire country,” Mr. Sanders, who is running as a Democrat for a U.S. House seat in New Hampshire, said on CNN.

The seat in the 1st congressional district is currently held by Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat, who announced she will not run for re-election. Mr. Sanders does not live in the district, but the state doesn’t require him to be a resident of the district to run for the seat.

He emphasized that he is his own person, running as a Democrat unlike his independent father, and said they do differ on some policy points.

“I’m very proud of what he has accomplished. But I’m running on my own views,” he added.

He said he agrees with both Medicare-for-all and tuition-free college, but said he also supports background checks for firearms, which his father has voted against in the past.

When asked about this difference, Mr. Sanders said, “I know it’s hard to believe but I’m actually not my father.”

He said he also supports raising the age requirement to purchase any kind of firearm to 21-years-old.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.